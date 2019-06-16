HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide on Sunday after a man found his aunt dead at her apartment in the 1400 block of West Avenue in High Point. Niekia Williams, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say Williams was the only person in the apartment at the time.

Police got a call from a man saying he found his aunt dead at her home and it looked like she had been shot. The man wasn't identified by High Point Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users