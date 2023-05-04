DICK'S Sporting Goods surprises high school with $75,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Dicks Sporting Goods surprised High Point Central High Tuesday with a $75,000 grant as a part of their 75th-anniversary program.
The 75 for 75 sports matter grant program launched last month, said officials. It provides 75 grants worth $75,000 each to selected youth sports programs around the country that are changing lives through sports on and off the field.
High Point Central was selected as the latest program to receive the grant. According to the school, it sponsors 25 athletic sports teams in which 235 of its current students compete. So, the grant will specifically support the replenishing of team equipment, new uniforms, and major infrastructure upgrades to the facility of their girl's softball program.
The grant was presented Tuesday, April 25 as a surprise during the pre-game check presentation prior to the game.
