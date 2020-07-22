DMV to waive road tests for drivers 18 or older

In North Carolina, after a year of driving under parental supervision with a learner's permit, teens typically take a road test to get a license.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the North Carolina DMV will begin waiving road tests for drivers who are 18 or older.

This, as the timeframe for resuming road tests, remains unknown because of the impact of COVID-19.

In North Carolina, after a year of driving under parental supervision with a learner's permit, teens typically take a road test to get a license.

It’s an in-person test that will allow them to drive alone between 5 am and 9 pm.

Due to the pandemic, you’ll now need to make an appointment at your nearest DMV office on NDCOT’s website to get a level 2 or 3 driver’s license.

This will allow you to drive to work, class, and or visit family as in-person tests are now waived for the foreseeable future.

Once you log in, you’ll select “First Time Drivers License,” pick an office and select a date and time.

At the time of your appointment, you must have a birth certificate or passport, Social Security card, a document verifying your address and proof of insurance.

Remember, you’ll need to already be at least 18 years old and currently hold a Level I permit, or:

Have received training and passed a driving course from a certified NC driving school within the previous 12 months.

Have held previously held a N.C. driver’s license that has not been expired more than one renewal cycle and was in good standing at the time of expiration.

For drivers who are 18-65 years old – not expired more than eight years.

For drivers who are 66 or older – not expired more than five years.

Are from any other state, district or territory that has N.C. license reciprocity. They must provide their most recent license and a certified five-year driving record.

Not everyone 18 and over with a permit qualifies for a road test waiver. According to the NCDMV, a driver who has gone through the graduated licensing process to qualify for a Level 2 license would have sufficient supervised driving experience and instruction to qualify to forego a road test. That's the same for a driver who has undergone driver training in the past year or someone who previously held a license but is now expired, but in good standing. Simply having a permit does not guarantee a road test waiver.

You’ll likely qualify for the waiver if you haven’t been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

According to NCDOT’s website – you’ll receive a license for the appropriate length of your age which is either eight or five years.

This waiver will remain in place until the DMV resumes road tests, which is anticipated when the state reaches Phase 3 of its re-opening.

Lastly - don’t forget your mask!

Per Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, you must wear a face-covering at the time of your appointment.