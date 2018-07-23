LIBERTY, NC (WFMY) - Seven people were arrested for their suspected involvement with a dog fighting ring that was busted in Randolph County Sunday.
Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office executed a Search Warrant at a home on NC Highway 49 North in Liberty and saw a dogfight going on.
Two Pit Bulls, numerous dog fighting materials (sodium chloride, syringes, cotton swabs, burn relief spray and medications), a small amount of marijuana and $2,537 were seized.
Those arrested includes:
- Ronald Vaughn of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Cruelty to Animals)
- Robert Charles of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals, Resisting Public Officer)
- Elbert McMillian of Winston-Salem (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)
- Tavon Lanier of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)
- James Hunter of Thomasville (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)
- Michael Williams of High Point (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)
- General Williams III of High Point (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)
