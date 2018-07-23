LIBERTY, NC (WFMY) - Seven people were arrested for their suspected involvement with a dog fighting ring that was busted in Randolph County Sunday.

Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office executed a Search Warrant at a home on NC Highway 49 North in Liberty and saw a dogfight going on.

Two Pit Bulls, numerous dog fighting materials (sodium chloride, syringes, cotton swabs, burn relief spray and medications), a small amount of marijuana and $2,537 were seized.

Those arrested includes:

Ronald Vaughn of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Cruelty to Animals)

Robert Charles of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals, Resisting Public Officer)

Elbert McMillian of Winston-Salem (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)

Tavon Lanier of Lexington (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)

James Hunter of Thomasville (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)

Michael Williams of High Point (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)

General Williams III of High Point (Felony Dog Fighting, Instigate Cruelty to Animals)

