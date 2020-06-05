WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three different groups came together to make sure healthcare workers in Winston-Salem stayed fueled throughout their efforts.

KFC, the Chris Paul Family Foundation, and Beyond Meat all came together to provide "Beyond Fried" chicken meals for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center workers.

According to a press release, the meals will come weekly beginning May 6th through the rest of the month. Each meal will have KFC's plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken, a side, and a biscuit.

KFC also recently donated a million pieces of chicken to its 4,000 restaurants so that they could support customers, employees, and other community members.

Basketball star Chris Paul wasn't on hand for the presentation as he's currently in Oklahoma, but his parents were able to attend.

