GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crew has been victimized twice in 11 months.

It's a nonprofit rowing program that is a part of Triad United Rowing Association.

Head Coach Katie Ognovich said this is a 'nightmare come true' that the motors on their safety boats were stolen twice in a year.

"11 months to the day?" WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked.

"Yes, to the day exactly 11 months they were stolen again," Ognovich said.

A Greensboro Police report reveals the theft happened at Lake Brandt overnight Tuesday.

The safety boats are used by coaches to ride alongside the youth rowers as a precaution.

"We can't allow them to go out on the water without us in case they flip, we need to keep them functioning in a safe manner," Ognovich said.

They can't practice without the motorboats.

"It's a pretty unfortunate situation."

A Greensboro Police report indicates the first theft happened on July 19, 2018.

Greensboro Crew is trying to raise money through GoFundMe.

"It's an unfortunate situation, but we have to move forward and make the best of the situation."

Coach Ognovich said the stolen motors are worth around $7,000, but they are hoping to find used ones for $3,000 dollars.

"New ones are $7,000 dollars a piece but we're just trying to find whatever we can, as fast as we can so we can get the kids back on the water training."

Ognovich says it's the kids who are being punished for this crime.

"It's really the kids that are being penalized for this which isn't fair to them."

She stressed that the criminals stole from a nonprofit.

"We're just a club rowing team," Ognovich said. "We're here to develop the kids who will go onto row in college, so it's pretty unfortunate when this kind of reckless situation happens because of the lack of security here."

Greensboro Crew took their Lake Brandt safety concerns to the City of Greensboro.

WFMY News 2 contacted the City as well - who told us it was a Greensboro Police matter.

Greensboro Police report four thefts at Lake Brandt just within the past month.

Officers advise you lock up all of your valuables.

Greensboro Crew did have locks on their equipment, and motors.