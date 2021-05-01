'Very excited to be able to go out' | Drivers prepare to hit the road as gas prices stay high for the holiday weekend

AAA said 37 million people are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Travelers are hitting the roads and the airways this holiday weekend, and with more people vaccinated, you can expect to see more people out and about.

Some are taking road trips, while others are sticking with backyard barbecues and hanging by the pool.

AAA forecasts more than 37 million people will travel on the roads and in the air this weekend.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said they'll be out in full force to make sure safety is top of mind.

"We know that we need to have a higher presence. We have a plan in place, the highway patrol and all law enforcement are partners with the governor's highway safety program. It's all hands on deck when it comes to holidays," said North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sergeant Chris Knox, "Follow the law, follow the speed limit, find a designated driver, and then they're doing their part as well."

Some are walking the wilderness and choosing camping as the way to spend their holiday weekend.

Rob Arends Manager at Great Outdoor Provision Company in Greensboro said he's seen a steady increase of customers coming into his store through the pandemic and into this weekend.

"Smaller daypacks, a lot of hydration stuff especially getting into summer," said Arends, "and on the backpacking side we've definitely seen an uptick in smaller backpacking, tents, and nice lighter sleeping bags."

A monthly report by Kampgrounds of America says nearly 18 million households will kick off their summer camping season this weekend, and their report lists North Carolina's in the top ten states.

"There's been good spikes in pretty much all our outdoor portions or segments of our business, particularly kayaks and canoes," he said.

But before bearing down on the brakes for traffic, many should also prepare to pay at the pump.