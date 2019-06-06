STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — There was a reported drowning at Hanging Rock State Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to a supervisor with Stokes 911 Communications, the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

The supervisor was unable to give further details regarding the drowning and said that all information should come from Hanging Rock Park Rangers.

WFMY reached out to Hanging Park Rangers but no one was availbe for comment.

