3,000+ outages impacting several Greensboro neighborhoods

Greensboro police said a car crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 3,300 Duke Energy customers are without power across several Greensboro neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

The outage appears to be impacting families who live on Muirs Chapel Road, West Friendly Avenue, Westridge Road, Hobbs Road, and Jefferson Road, according to the Duke Energy map. Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.

Duke Energy's website says the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.