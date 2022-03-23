3,000+ outages impacting several Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 3,300 Duke Energy customers are without power across several Greensboro neighborhoods Wednesday morning.
The outage appears to be impacting families who live on Muirs Chapel Road, West Friendly Avenue, Westridge Road, Hobbs Road, and Jefferson Road, according to the Duke Energy map. Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.
Duke Energy's website says the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.
Greensboro police said a vehicle crashed into power poles and brought down power lines on Spring Garden Street around 5 a.m. The road is closed between W. Wendover Avenue and Pomona Drive. Police said power outages in the area were reported right after the crash.