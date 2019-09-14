ADVANCE, N.C. — DID YOU FEEL IT? The ground shook in Northern Davidson County Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck in between Arcadia and Advance at around 8:25pm.

Many reported feeling their house shake and hearing a loud "boom" in the North Davidson community that sounded like an explosion. Others felt it as far away as Winston-Salem.

To get more specific, the center is reported to be near the Muddy Creek Rd. area along Hwy. 150 in northern Davidson County.

The center of the earthquake was reported along Muddy Creek Rd. and Joe Hege Rd near Hwy 150 in Davidson County.

WFMY News 2

There are no initial reports of damage.

According to WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, a magnitude 2 earthquake is typically strong enough to be felt, but not strong enough to produce damage.

Initially the earthquake was rated a 2.8, but was revised down to a 2.3 magnitude shortly after.

DID YOU FEEL IT? If you felt it, you're encouraged to report it to the USGS. You can do so by clicking here.

There was also a weak 2.0 magnitude earthquake Thursday night in Greensboro near Dudley High School at 10:48. Very few people felt it, and there was no damage. It's not known if these are related.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

RELATED: Small Earthquake Reported In Western North Carolina

Stay current, stay informed and stay safe with the WFMY mobile app.

Download the WFMY News 2 iPhone app | Android app | Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter