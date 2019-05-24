ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Elon football player and graduating senior was found dead in Southern Alamance County on Thursday, according to an email from Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley.

Dooley said university officials were notified by Alamance County Sheriff's Office that Nicholas Kavouklis passed away shortly after 2 p.m.

Kavouklis was from Tampa, Florida. He was an exercise science major, the long snapper on the football team, and a two-time CAA Academic All-Conference honoree. He would have graduated tomorrow.

A gathering for the Elon community has been scheduled for 9 p.m. tonight at Rhodes Stadium.