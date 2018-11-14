GREENSBORO, N.C. - On Tuesday, people living around Battleground Avenue got to see North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to widen the road - from four lanes with a middle turn lane, to six lanes with a median and sidewalks.

The stretch will run from Westridge Road to the nearly-completed Urban Loop, and engineers say construction will likely begin in 2021. NCDOT writes the project will address congestion and improve safety along this part of Battleground Avenue.

While citizens were able to drop off comments at a public meeting, engineers are still open to questions and comments. Visit this link to get more information, plus who you need to contact to learn more.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY