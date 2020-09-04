ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Storms moved through the Piedmont Triad Wednesday night but the threat isn't over just yet.

Some strong storms could move through early Thursday morning and could even wake you up. The storms could produce damaging winds and hail. The storm is expected to move through the area from about 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, the storm produced hail in the Rockingham County area. It also brought down power lines creating outages for hundreds of people.

WFMY News 2 Weather Spotter Chris Burleson captured trees down in Eden as the storm moved through.

In Greensboro, high winds of 40-50 mph moved through the city ahead of the thunderstorm which never came. But the winds still brought down trees.

Melanie Stone captured this huge tree that fell at Friendly Center at Hobbs Landing and Northline Avenue.

Melanie Stone captured this photo of a fallen tree near the Friendly Center

WFMY News 2

A huge tree also fell blocking South Elam Avenue at Sherwood Street.

Tree blocking Sherwood Street in Greensboro

WFMY News 2

Guilford County Emergency crews received 16 calls for fallen trees across the area and four of them on homes.

But what we didn't expect to see was a pollen cloud explosion over Greensboro! The WFMY News 2 Skycam captured the pollen as high winds moved through the area. It's a must-watch video!

Make sure you stay weather aware for Thursday morning as we expect more storms to move through the Piedmont Triad.

