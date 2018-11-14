GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The family of a man who died in police custody is calling for policy change and officers to be held accountable.

This all stems from an incident back on September 8th, 2018. Greensboro Police say Marcus Deon Smith was "suicidal" and "disoriented" and running in and out of traffic in downtown Greensboro. The press release from September says while officers were attempting to transport him for mental evaluation, the subject became combative and collapsed. Both EMS and on-scene officers began rendering aid and Smith was transported to a hospital where he later died.

After viewing body camera footage in October, Smith's family sees things differently. In a written statement, they say Smith was "hogtied" and died as a result. It reads in part:

"...Marcus was not attacking the officers. He may have been acting erratically, but he wasn't trying to hurt anyone.

Marcus asked the officers for help, but instead of being offered help, four white officers used as much force as possible without directly hitting or shooting him. There were 9 officers on scene, and four that came in direct contact with him. They could have used other methods to restrain him. 'Hog tying' him was completely unnecessary."

Greensboro Police say all forms of restraints used are well within national standards.

The SBI has been investigating the incident since September. An SBI investigator says they've interviewed the officers involved as well as EMS and fire crews who responded. They've also seen the body camera footage.

The SBI is still waiting on the autopsy report, which also includes a toxicology report. They say this is one of they key pieces of evidence they need to complete their case. They're hoping the report will be available by the end of the year. They say it sometimes takes 3-6 months for the state lab to complete an autopsy.

Smith's family is now calling on Greensboro City Council to view the body camera footage and take action.

An attorney for the family sent a letter to Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council members this week calling for them to view the body camera footage and take action to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else again.

Attorney Graham Holt will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon along with Smith's family and several religious and community leaders who support them.

