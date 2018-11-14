MOORESVILLE, NC — For the first time, we're hearing from the family of a North Carolina teacher who's missing in Mexico.

Students, friends, and family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew are desperate for him to come home. The 34-year-old disappeared more than two weeks ago after a walk in the small hiking village of Urique.

Patrick went missing in an area that's known for violent conflicts involving dangerous cartels.

“We really believe Patrick is out there somewhere. We just need to find him,” his mother said.

Patrick is a 2006 graduate of Davidson College, according to the alumni page, and a beloved Spanish teacher at Woodlawn School in Mooresville.

Outside the classroom, Patrick's family said he is an experienced traveler and often travels alone. On this trip, he was expected to meet his brother, Kerry, in Mexico City on October 30, but Patrick never showed up.

“That’s when I started to panic because I know Patrick and I know he sticks to his plan,” Kerry Andrew said.

Patrick was last seen leaving his hotel on October 28 in Urique. His mother, father, and brother are now in Mexico searching for him.

“We are going to find you. We’re going to bring you home and love you very much,” said his father, Gary Andrew.

The family hopes everyone can continue to share Patrick’s story. If you have any information, email or call 980-689-0939.

