21-year-old last seen in Greensboro, family wants answers

Lejourney Farrow has been missing since February 10, last seen in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of questions are being asked about a 21-year-old who went missing.

According to Greensboro police, Lejourney Farrow was last seen in Greensboro on February 10.

Lejourney's brother, Randy Farrow said his sister was headed to a beauty pageant in Las Vegas but now almost two weeks later, he said none of his family has heard from her.

A missing person flyer was posted by Greensboro Crime Stoppers Monday.

Police said Farrow's home address is in Washington, NC. She’s 5’6’’ and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Randy Farrow, said Lejourney tried being the light in everyone's life and never met a stranger.

“She is very outgoing and she loved kids one of the things was that she always wanted to be a role model, especially for the little girls in the community,” Randy Farrow explains.

He said his sister loves to travel and always had a dream of writing a book someday.

He said he and his family have been very stressed about this entire situation, he said he just wants his sister to come home.

“Journey, we all love you and we just want you to come home and we are praying that you're OK and we are going to find you,” he said.

Greensboro police said the missing person investigation into her disappearance is open and being investigated. The report was made on 2/19 to the Greensboro Police Department and she was entered into a national database as a missing person.