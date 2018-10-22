You know it's fall when the weather begins to cool down and the leaves begin to change colors.
North Carolina is finally feeling and seeing the effects of fall around the state.
VERIFY: When Is Peak Leaf Season in NC Mountains?
Grandfather Mountain sent their daily update on the foliage up in the mountains and said fall colors are starting to peak.
"Cool, clear days and nights have jump-started fall color in the High Country, as demonstrated by this view of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Grandfather Mountain’s Top Shop. Experts believe this coming weekend could offer peak color in the area’s higher elevations."
