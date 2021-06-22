Fire destroys $5M, 18-bedroom mansion on Outer Banks

No one was injured in the fire, which also damaged multiple cars in the driveway of the home. The fire spread to homes on both sides as well as a motel pool.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A fire destroyed an 18-bedroom oceanfront rental home in the Outer Banks valued at nearly $5 million, forcing evacuations of nearby residences.

News outlets report Kill Devil Hills Fire Department personnel were called to the home early Sunday in response to a report of flames at the front entrance.

No one was injured in the fire, which also damaged multiple vehicles in the driveway of the home. The fire spread to homes on both sides as well as a motel pool.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, Sheila Foster Davies was awakened by loud banging at her family’s door around 4 a.m. as the 18-bedroom house was going up in flames just feet away.

WNCN reported about 50 people were displaced after the fire destroyed the multi-million home and damaged others along 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

“Scary start to the morning — loud banging on our door telling us to evacuate,” Sheila Foster Davies wrote on Facebook.

The CBS affiliate reported a pool house at a nearby hotel also caught fire from the massive blaze at the mansion. The station reported smaller cottages nearby were damaged and siding was melted by the intense heat.

“Cannot give enough kudos to firefighters for their incredible response — could have been so much worse,” Davies wrote Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.