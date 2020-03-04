BURLINGTON, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Friday in a house fire in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department was called around 3:35 a.m. to the fire in the 2600 block of Amherst Court. Firefighters believed someone was trapped in the burning house and began a search. While looking for the person, the fire crew fell through the floor into the basement of the house, officials said.

The crew members were pulled out and one firefighter was taken to Moses Cone with injuries.

The person believed to be trapped in the house was later found outside with no injuries.

The house was badly damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

