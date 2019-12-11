ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — *Warning video could be disturbing to watch*

A former Guilford County Sheriff's deputy is off the job in Florida after he was seen on camera yanking a middle school student's head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Harry Reid was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's in February, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office attorney Jim Secor confirmed Tuesday that Reid previously worked for the sheriff's office from August 1, 2005 until he left the agency on June 16, 2016.

Secor said Reid served as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville during part of that time as well.

In a video that circulated widely on Facebook, the footage shows a Florida middle school student screaming and crying as two deputies tried to get her to put her hands behind her back.

That's when the School Resource Officer now identified as Harry Reid is seen on camera, grabbing the back of her head and yanking it up as he pushes her toward the cruiser.

Reid is heard yelling on video, "Back off. I'm tired of everyone here," at the crowd gathered around while pulling out a baton.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told WKMG that Reid used an inappropriate amount of force.

"I am very upset by what I saw on that video," Mina said. "The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body-worn camera video will not be tolerated."

WKMG reported Sheriff Mina removed Reid from his position as School Resource Officer at Westridge Middle School Friday morning and terminated him from the department.

Sheriff Mina told WKMG a review is underway to determine if charges will be filed.

"I can't get into his head, but I can say there was no need to use that type of force, to pull out that baton. What I saw and what my staff saw was a person that was out of control and basically lost it and I can't have that at the Orange County Sheriff's Office and I certainly can't have that around our students," Mina said to CBS affiliate WKMG.

