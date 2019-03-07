DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Davidson County teacher and basketball coach was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

James Brandon Mullis is accused of having a relationship with a current juvenile female student at North Davidson High School, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Mullis, 36, was a teacher and head coach of the North Davidson boys' varsity basketball team. Mullis recently resigned from North Davidson to accept the coaching job at Southwest Guilford High School. He was arrested at his home in High Point Tuesday.

Detectives searched Mullis' home along with High Point Police and the North Carolina SBI. They found evidence to link Mullis and the student in a relationship.

Brandon Mullis

WFMY

Mullis was charged with one count of incident liberties with a student and one count of 3rd-degree exploitation of a minor. Mullis was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and has a July 29 court date.

The investigation is still active with more charges possible.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users