SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A former South Carolina police officer is facing misconduct charges for having sex while on duty, among other offenses.

Indictments say Michael Stoneman sent threatening and sexually charged text messages to a woman while on duty, according to a WSPA report. The indictments go on to say Stoneman, an officer in Landrum, South Carolina, had sex several times while on the job and once missed an emergency call.

The misconduct occurred between Oct. 1, 2016 and Dec. 1, 2017. Stoneman, 31, resigned in October 2018, according to South Carolina records. Stoneman was charged with misconduct in office and unlawful communication.

