WATCH LIVE: Forsyth County sheriff responds to George Floyd death

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday to publicly respond to the death of Mr. George Floyd and the resulting public unrest in Minneapolis and around the country. You can watch the live stream within this story.

“The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office respects the constitutional rights of all residents of Guilford County and does not condone any abusive behavior. When complaints of misconduct are made against our deputies or detention officers I as the Sheriff, take them seriously and make sure they are thoroughly investigated. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd of Minneapolis that died in custody.”