GREENSBORO, N.C. — Foster Caviness is a food distributor that usually delivers to restaurants and the like but now they are reaching out to you.

With their produce box campaign, they are boxing fresh fruits, veggies, and snacks in pre-packaged boxes that you order online and pick up at the Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market. It is a "no contact" delivery meaning that you pull up and tell them your order number and they put the box directly in your trunk and you are done!

You do have to pre-order online. You cannot purchase on-site. But the choices are fresh from local farms in North Carolina. The boxes contain wither fruit, veggies or a "stay healthy" box which contains a variety of items from milk and eggs to kid-friendly snack packs.

You can read more about it and/or pre-order on their website.