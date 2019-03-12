GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's new Four 2 Five program debuted on December 2, 2019, with major and exciting new changes bringing a new mix of news and social media relevance to your life. Good Morning Show News Anchor Eric Chilton, Maddie Gardner, and WFMY News 2 5pm Anchor Tahesha Moise bring unique personalities while keeping you informed about hot topics and what’s all a buzz around the Piedmont Triad. Brian Bennett brings a new social element to keep you updated.

Along with WFMY News 2's Four 2 Five show a number of programming changes are on the horizon.

An extended CBS This Morning will air weekdays/weekends, Jeopardy II a popular show will air during the week and the Andy Griffith Show will feature family fun on Saturdays.

The Andy Griffith Show will air with a three-episode marathon on Saturday, December 7 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

WFMY News 2 Programming Changes

Monday – Friday

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show – 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

CBS This Morning – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Ellen – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Daily Blast Live – 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jeopardy II – 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Four 2 Five – 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WFMY News 2 at 5 – 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WFMY News 2 ‘2 Wants to Know – 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WFMY News 2 at 6 – 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show – 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

CBS Saturday Morning – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Sunday

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show – 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

CBS Sunday Morning – 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Face The Nation – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

