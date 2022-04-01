Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points in all 100 N.C. counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

CAPs are located at a variety of different organizations to make at-home test kits more widely available.

In Guilford County, there are 10 different locations offering the tests. They are first come, first served and it's four tests per person. The health department plans to continue offering the tests for the foreseeable future.

"We really want to encourage our community to take ownership of their own health and the health of their community," said Kenya Godette, the communications director for the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services. "So we know that people are traveling and gathering and so COVID is still a thing. We are seeing some new variants on the rise and it’s still a transmissible virus and so making sure that you've tested and negative before you engage in any of these activities is really in everybody’s best interest."

Officials with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services said they also want the tests to be more available for those who don't have insurance or can't get to a pharmacy that sells the tests.

"We are seeing monkeypox on the rise and other communicable diseases (s) it really puts the power in our community members' hands," Godette said. "So they don’t have to rely on us or wait for an appointment for a test. While we are still accepting COVID-19 testing at our various sites that we have available it kind of just makes it a little bit easier for them to get their results more quickly."

Godette said it's also important to note that the tests do expire so they advise people to make they are paying attention to the expiration dates.

The sites will also offer educational materials so Godette said it's not only a way for them to increase testing availability but also to educate the community about COVID-19.

Greensboro Locations

Glenwood Library (1901 W Florida St, 27403) Mondays – Thursdays: 9AM – 9PM Fridays – Saturdays: 9AM – 6PM Sundays: 2 – 6 PM

Greensboro Health Department (1100 E. Wendover Ave, 27405) Tuesdays: 3PM - 6PM

Greensboro Public Library - Central (219 N Church St, 27401) Mondays – Thursdays: 9AM – 9PM Fridays – Saturdays: 9AM – 6PM Sundays: 2 – 6 PM

YMCA - Hayes Taylor Memorial (2630 E Florida St, 27401) Wednesdays: 10 AM - 2 PM Fridays: 10 AM - 2 PM

YMCA - Kathleen Price Bryan Family (501 W Market St, 27401) Tuesdays: 1 PM - 5 PM Thursdays: 1 PM - 5 PM

McGirt Horton Library (2501 Phillips Ave, 27405) Mondays – Thursdays: 9AM – 9PM Fridays – Saturdays: 9AM – 6PM Sundays: 2 – 6 PM

Triad Health Project (801 Summit Ave, 27405) Tuesdays - Thursdays: 9:00 AM – 3:00PM

Vance Chavis Library (900 S Benbow Rd, 27406) Mondays – Thursdays: 9AM – 9PM Fridays – Saturdays: 9AM – 6PM Sundays: 2 – 6 PM



High Point Locations