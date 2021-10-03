'Free entrance with first dose': COVID-19 vaccination perks Sunday at Carolina Classic Fair

The vaccinations - Pfizer and Moderna - are offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment or ID is required.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is offering free admission Sunday to people who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health shared a reminder of the vaccination and its perks on its Facebook page.

The vaccinations - Pfizer and Moderna - are offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment or ID is required.

Masks are required for entry to the fairgrounds.

We're giving COVID vaccinations at Gate 1 of the Carolina Classic Fair from 11-3 today with free admission for first doses! We'll also be there next Sunday giving COVID shots from 11-3 p.m. Posted by Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Sunday, October 3, 2021

"Booster shots are available to individuals who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least six months and are at least 65 years of age or older or in a long term facility, or are over 18 with an underlying condition or at increased risk of exposure due to occupation or institutional setting," the health department wrote.

"Individuals can get their booster shot from participating providers and do not need to get it from the same provider they received their first two doses from. Third doses for people with moderately or severely compromised immune systems who received two doses of Moderna are also available," the post added.

Vaccinations are free and no ID or insurance is needed. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up is currently unavailable. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and up, is available. Moderna is also available for ages 18 and up.

Since the pandemic first hit, 513 people have died in Forsyth County with the virus. In September, 53 people died with COVID-19 in Forsyth County, according to NCDHHS data.

Vaccinations will also be offered Sunday October 10 at the Carolina Classic Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

