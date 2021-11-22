Free turkeys! Feeding the 5,000 giveaway this week

Lawndale Baptist Church will host its annual holiday turkey giveaway Tuesday, November 23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanksgiving is a holiday usually celebrated with friends and family over a table full of food.

It's a luxury not every family can afford and that's where Lawndale Baptist Church comes in.

The church will host its annual Feeding the 5,000 turkey giveaway this week.

Last year the church modified to a drive-thru style giveaway due to COVID-19, a model that will stick around for this year's giveaway.

One thousand families will receive a turkey which can feed 5 people, along with a $25 Food Lion gift card.

This year's giveaway is set for Tuesday, November 23 at Lawndale Baptist Church.

The parking lot at 3505 Lawndale Drive will open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday with the giveaway starting at 7:30 a/m.