GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Republic Waste Services truck crashed into a Greensboro home Thursday.

There were no injuries, but a classic sports car may have been lost.

The crash happened on Phillipsburg Court. The truck appeared to drive through the garage door, where it hit a 1968 Ford Mustang.

One woman was home at the time of the crash. The owners say they had just renovated the home and were looking to sell it.

A neighbor sent a photo of the accident to WFMY News 2.

A garbage truck slammed into a Greensboro home.

Lee Jones

The crash is still under investigation.