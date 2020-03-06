Mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter makes emotional plea for justice

The mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, said she wants justice because Floyd 'was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.'

The mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, said Tuesday that she wanted the world to know that her little girl lost a good father who would never get to see his daughter grow up.

“I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families,” Roxie Washington said during a Minneapolis news conference with her young daughter at her side.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," Washington said while wiping away tears.

“I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good,” Washington said.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Washington was joined at Tuesday's press conference by former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of Floyd. Jackson vowed that justice will be served for Floyd and he'll be there for Floyd's daughter and her mother.

"I'm going to walk her down the aisle, I'm going to be there for her, I'm going to be there to wipe your tears," Jackson said.

One question Jackson and Washington have is why the quest for justice is taking so long.

While all four officers involved in Floyd's death were fired, Chauvin has been the only one arrested and charged so far.

One of Washington's attorneys pointed out that six Atlanta police officers were charged in just three days after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car and shooting them with stun guns during protests over Floyd's death. Yet, they're still waiting for the other three officers to be charged in Minneapolis.