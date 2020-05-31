Protest across the Triad following death of George Floyd

Groups are protesting Sunday across the Triad area.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — *WARNING: Live coverage could contain offensive language or images*

Protesters are gathering across the area to demonstrate in Triad cities from Greensboro, High Point, Burlington and even in Graham.

A group of protesters is on Elm Street in Greensboro for the second night of demonstrations.

The group stopped outside of the International Rights Center and Museum for a historic moment of silence and to reflect.

The group paused for silence and peace while protesting.

Hundreds of people have now joined in the protest in downtown Greensboro.

A number of people are also protesting at the fence barricade at the High Point Police Department. High Point Police Chief Kenneth J. Shultz has also been talking to protesters and trying to open lines of dialogue.

Protesters have been holding signs and chanting. They've also been riding around High Point in their cars holding signs while driving along University Parkway.

The group also held a protested earlier Sunday afternoon at the courthouse in High Point.

The protests have been peaceful during the afternoon and early evening.

More than 300 people gathered in Burlington for a protest. According to Burlington police, a protest was held at North Park for a peaceful expression of grief and anger over the death of George Floyd. Organizers even invited Burlington Police Chief Jeff Smythe and Mayor Ian Baltutis to speak. The Burlington Police Department said, "Thank you to the members of our community who organized and managed this meaningful event."

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775