The King Library could help you make 'Career Connections'

The King library is partnering with Forsyth Technical Community College to create a new program for job searchers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you're looking for a new career in Forsyth County there is more help available to you.

Forsyth Technical Community College and the King Library partnered to bring Career Connections.

The program offers multiple services including resume and cover letter help, application help, interview techniques, job search tips and even help with filing unemployment.

“Now, in the midst of COVID-19, it may be necessary for job seekers to brush up on resume writing and computer skills. We are here to help you find a job or even a better one! We share our own journey of being jobless and provide assurance they can find a job.” said Lynn Owens, a Forsyth Tech instructor.

The service is free and available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the King Library at 101 Pilot View Dr. in King.