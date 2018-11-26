GUILFORD CO., N.C. -- Part of I-40 West between the Guilford College Road exit and the split with the I-73 South loop will close so crews can replace overhead signs.

It all starts Monday night at 8:00 p.m. with the closure of two of the four lanes. A third lane will close at midnight. All Lanes will be back open by 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The same schedule will be in place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, with all work wrapping up by Friday morning.

NCDOT recommends drivers to slow down and use extra caution.

