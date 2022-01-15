Donate blood and get a $10 Carrabba’s Gift Certificate.

The American Red Cross recently announced a nationwide blood supply shortage.

Carrabba's in Winston-Salem and Greensboro are partnering with OneBlood to host a mobile blood drive in their restaurant's parking lot this upcoming week.

The American Red Cross recently announced its first nationwide blood supply shortage, encouraging people to donate if they can.

Next week, people can stop by the Carrabba's in Winston-Salem on South Stratford Street, Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm to donate.

There's also a chance to give at the Carrabba's on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Thursday from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.