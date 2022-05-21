2 the Rescue: Meet Jake and Lucy

The pair of pups that are a double dose of cuteness!

Get a double dose of cuteness this morning! Meet Jake and Lucy, the nicest eight-year-old sibling pups you'll ever meet.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say these Plott Hound pups are easy-going and well-mannered.

They enjoy long walks or hikes to sniff things out. They also love cuddling with their person over a nice tv show.

Jake and Lucy do well with kids, are mannered on a leash, and housetrained. A home that could adopt both lucy and jake would make them happiest.

If that's your place, contact Burlington Animal Services to meet them!