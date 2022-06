The shy guy looking for a patient partner

Example video title will go here for this video

Meet Smudge, he's a two-year-old Terrier mix.

He's a little shy so he'd do well with someone who is patient as he builds up his trust and confidence.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he likes children, and wouldn't mind walking on a leash.

If you have experience with pets and Smudge sounds like a friend you'd like to have, contact the SPCA to meet him.