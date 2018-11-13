GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 3 million men in the United States are diagnosed with with Prostate Cancer every year.

When left untreated, this dangerous disease can be deadly. But a Greensboro group is working to bring the number of men impacted to zero.

The 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run and Walk is Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

It's your chance to lace up and learn how to detect, treat and stop Prostate Cancer.

The funds raised from 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in Greensboro are invested around the country to provide research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer.

Dr. Pat Wright who is an organizer and prostate cancer survivor says there's no other prostate cancer charity spends more per dollar on programs at more than 85 cents.

"ZERO puts every donation to good use," he says.

The 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk - Greensboro features a 5K run/walk, Kids' Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. Participants will receive long sleeve tech shirts, free food, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer.

The 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run and Walk is this Saturday, Nov 17th at 8:45 a.m.

It begins at Alliance Urology Specialists on Elam Avenue in Greensboro.

There's a Kids Superhero Dash for Dad, a 5K Run or walk and don't forget about the Post Race bash and awards ceremony.

For more information, click here.

