Can you imagine a day without water?

Conserving water can help lower your water and wastewater bill, and it helps protect water supply for future generations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the latest U.S. Geological Survey, America used about 322-billion gallons of water per day in 2015. The USGS compiles county, state, and national water withdrawal and use data every five years. Thermoelectric power and irrigation remained the two largest uses of water across the country in 2015.

In the same year, more than 50-percent of the total withdrawals in the U.S. were accounted for by 12 states. That includes California, Texas, Idaho, Florida, Arkansas, New York, Illinois, Colorado, North Carolina, Michigan, Montana, and Nebraska. California accounted for almost 9-percent of the total withdrawals and 9-percent of freshwater withdrawals in the U.S., predominantly for irrigation.

America will recognize the 6th annual National Imagine a Day Without Water campaign on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The educational campaign brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. This year, as communities across the nation face the public health threat of the coronavirus pandemic, water and wastewater systems continue to do their job, 24/7, keeping the water flowing.

Just like other towns, cities, and states, the city of Greensboro is participating in the "Imagine a Day Without Water" campaign. The campaign comes with events, resolutions, student contests, social media engagements, and more nationwide. Throughout the day, Greensboro will post messages on Facebook and Instagram to raise awareness about water infrastructure and resource challenges, and how the public can get involved.

Many Americans take water for granted every day. But, conserving water can help lower your water and wastewater bill, and protect water supply for future generations. If you care about water and the nation's infrastructure problems, you can join the challenge by limiting your water use. You can fix a leaky faucet, take five-minute showers only, avoid letting the water run while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes, among other things. You can visit the city of Greensboro's website for other tips to reduce your water usage indoors and outdoors.