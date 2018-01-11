ASHEBORO, NC -- Fayetteville Street Christian School students, with help from the Triad community, kick off the season of giving with a big task -- send 10,000 meals to one of the poorest countries, support a local food bank and spread the word of Christ in the process.

For the first time, Fayetteville Street Christian School (FSCS) is participating in Feed the Need -- a global non-profit effort to provide food and resources to disaster-stricken or impoverished communities across the world.

"It is important because it is a give back fundraiser...it is teaching our children they can make a difference around the world," said FSCS pre-school director and aftercare coordinator Rachel Callicutt.

Money raised will purchase 10,080 vacuum-sealed meals, consisting of dried vegetables, soy, 22 vitamins and minerals and rice. Callicutt explained General Mills designed the meals for children who are malnourished. FSCS will send the meals to Port-au-Prince, where pastors and social workers will pick them up and deliver them to Christian schools and orphanages in Haiti.

As of Thursday morning, FSCS had raised $30,000 of its $50,000 goal and hopes to raise the additional $20,000 before the meal packing party next Thursday, Nov. 8.

To donate:

Text FSCS to 71-777 and click "make a donation"

Mail a check to Fayetteville Street Christian School (FSCS) with the memo 'Feed the Need' --151 W. Pritchard St., Asheboro, NC

