Be careful buying Bed, Bath & Beyond closeout items online

Several viewers sent in an ad on Facebook Marketplace across the Triad. It says there's a Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy sale. When you click through some of the deals are items up to 98 percent off. That already sounds too good to be true, but let's dig deeper.

When you go to the about us section of the site, it's not run by Bed, Bath & Beyond. Instead it's Cyirafa by Shopline, a company that was just established in 2023. Plus, when you click contact us, there's only an e-mail. There’s no phone number or address. Huge red flags. But the biggest concern comes from a quick google of the site name. Over and over again this site is listed as a scam by reputable places like Malware Tips, Online Threat Alerts and Scam Watcher.



It's not just this one scheme site. TrendMicro.com is an organization that tracks online schemes. They found at least 18 sites pretending to be Bed, Bath & Beyond items for sale. So the best way to protect yourself: before you ever buy anything off a strange site google “site name and scam” first. See what kind of reviews pop up from other people before you waste your money!