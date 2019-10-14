October is "Celebrating the bilingual child month."

According to the 2015 US census bureau, at least 350 languages are spoken in our country. There's research that supports the benefits of speaking more than one language such as cultural awareness, increasing job marketability, improved memory, and problem-solving skills.

A big advantage of being bilingual is that it makes children aware of many cultures and appreciatiate and recognize differences among people.

If you're not a bilingual parent and want your child to learn another language, you can check out the public library, which has great resources such as bilingual books on tape for correct pronunciation. Correct pronunciation is critical for understandability. There are games, computer programs, books that can help with second language learning. You can hire a bilingual babysitter who can speak the second language with your child.

Learning a second language can be challenging at times. You can decrease your child's frustrations by focusing on their efforts. Don't focus on mistakes. Use gestures and items to help your child remember words and aid in comprehension.

