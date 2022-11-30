Free toys, bicycles, coats, and a warm meal for families this Christmas

Piedmont Rescue Mission is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children. The faith-based organization is giving away toys, bicycles, coats, and food on Dec. 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toy for every child on Christmas morning and a coat to stay warm when it's cold at night. Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children.

The group is giving away children's bicycles, toys, and food boxes on Monday, December 19. Piedmont Rescue Mission staff and volunteers will also prepare and serve the community a hot meal.

"People sometimes have trouble getting all the things they want at Christmas, so that's where we come in every year. We help those in the community that maybe need just a little extra help with the toys and food and all the things that make the holiday fun and festive for families," said Tony Honeycutt, who is the Piedmont Rescue Mission's executive director.

The faith-based organization is there for people throughout the year. Still, the giving is even more unique every Christmas as the group shares an encouraging message, food, and toys with those who need little help getting back through the holiday season.

The toys, coats, bicycles, and food are given out with only one small requirement.

"To get a toy or bicycle for your kids, you need to have the children present in the car," said Honeycutt. "We have about 500 or more toys to give out and bicycles. If you need help, we are there to help you," said Honeycutt.

This year's drive-thru event will be on Monday, December 19, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. Stay in your car as you drive thru; a staff member or volunteer will put those items in your trunk.