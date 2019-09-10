GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know October 9th is designated as National Nanotechnology Day?

It's an annual celebration featuring a series of community-led events and activities to help raise awareness about nanotechnology, how it is currently used in products that enrich our daily lives, and the challenges and opportunities it holds for the future.

Nanotechnology is science, engineering, and technology conducted at the nanoscale, which is about 1 to 100 nanometers.

In other words, nanotechnology is the study and application of extremely small things, which can be used across all the other science fields.

That includes chemistry, biology, physics, materials science, and engineering.

Here are a few illustrative examples of just how small nanotechnology is:

There are 25,400,000 nanometers in an inch

A sheet of newspaper is about 100,000 nanometers thick

An average human hair is about 80,000 nanometers wide

On a comparative scale, if a marble were a nanometer, then one meter would be the size of the Earth

Nanoscience and nanotechnology involve the ability to see and control individual atoms and molecules.

Even though nanotechnology may be extremely small, the American Chemistry Council says, it is leading to some incredible scientific advances that will improve our daily lives.

That includes advancements in a cleaner environment, energy innovations, better detection and treatment of cancer, and automotive innovations.

During National Nanotechnology Day, schools, universities, and various organizations across the nation will be planning for various events and activities to raise nanotechnology awareness.

The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN) will host Nano Day on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

JSNN graduate student volunteers will host a panel exploring strategies for successful careers in the industry.

"This is a good opportunity to engage our fellow students as they begin to focus more on professional paths in their respective fields," said Jimmy Knoop, a first-year Ph.D. nanoengineering student at JSNN.

The panelists are:

Alexis Carpenter, Triad Growth Partners (TGP)

Anthony Dellinger, Kepley BioSstems, Inc.

Geoffrey Foster, Core technologies, Inc.

Ashley Turner, ITG Brands

"I am excited about the great research and innovation that our graduate students are involved in," said Sherine Obare, dean of the Joint School. "I am proud to see their leadership skills on display as they launch this event in celebration of Nano Day."

Following the panel discussion, attendees are encouraged to participate in the ice cream social and play "Nano Monopoly," which focuses on nanoscale science and engineering.

The celebration will be held on the campus of JSNN located at 2907 E Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The event is free and open to the public as well as to the campus communities of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro (UNCG).

For more information about nanotechnology or Nano Day, click here.