One of the worst childhood illnesses is cancer. When cancer strikes a child, cancer strikes the whole family. Some parents go into protection mode where they don't talk too much about the sibling with cancer to their brothers and sisters as a way to shield them. Except for one Texas mom, Kaitlin Burge who posted a photo of her 5 yo daughter comforting her 4 yo brother who was vomiting from the chemotherapy. The photo has been shared more than 37,000 times as of this morning and is making some parents re-think ways to deal with cancer within their families.

Not telling the siblings who don't have cancer might backfire. Children are perceptive. Even if you don't tell them exactly what's happening, they'll notice that their brother or sister doesn't seem like they usually do. That they're acting different. Or, have different energy levels. They're sick alot. They don't want to play, talk or interact. Some kids might internalize the situation and think that their brother or sister doesn't like them or is mad at them.

Siblings who help their brother or sister deal with cancer can strengthen their compassion, caring, empathy, tolerance. Helping others is a way to show love. And taking care of someone you love can bring you closer. The end result is that the child who has cancer realizes that they're not alone. They know that having cancer doesn't change them or make them scary or unlovable. They and their siblings will be on the journey together.

