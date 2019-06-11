GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's only early November, yet it feels like the Triad is falling head-first into winter.

WFMY News 2 meteorologists are predicting weekend high temperatures in the unseasonable mid-40s.

VERIFY QUESTION

Naturally, this question always follows the first drastic cold snap of the season. How early could the Triad see snow?

VERIFY SOURCES

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey and Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey looked at records dating back decades. The Triad's earliest recorded snowflakes fell on November 1, 1954. The earliest recorded sticking snow, which totaled .8 inches, was November 9, 1968. In the past 115 years, the Triad has had 15.9 inches of snow in November, averaging .1 per year, so it is very rare.

The Triad's average first snowfall on any given year is Jan. 1.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The Triad can get snow as early as November, but it is rare. January snowfalls are much more common.

