BURLINGTON, N.C. — The fate of the Burlington Royals Minor League Baseball team is still unclear. The Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues (NAPBL), the governing body of Minor League Baseball, are experiencing an ongoing battle.

Even though the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) keeps the MLB and the NAPBL working together, the agreement is set to expire in December. As part of the next deal, the MLB has proposed eliminating 42 minor league teams for a cost-cutting measure. One of the teams on the chopping block is the Burlington Royals. MLB's proposal to cut the Burlington Royals has left baseball fans, players, and city leaders against the idea on edge.

"It's something that has been part of our community for almost 36 years," said Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis, "The stadium is the oldest in the Appalachian League and something we are very proud of as a community. We want to make sure that there's still baseball there for our citizens and residents around Alamance County and the region to enjoy."

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members approved a resolution to help save the Royals baseball team. But, the fight is far from over. The plan is to gather additional political support for Minor League Baseball. U.S. House lawmakers also already passed a resolution as part of the "Save Minor League Baseball Task Force" to encourage the MLB to reconsider cutting teams.

It's still unclear when the MLB will make the final decision to keep or remove the Burlington Royals. To join the fight to keep the Burlington Royals, click here. You can also send a letter to elected officials to help save Minor League Baseball.