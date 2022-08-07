Free mental health resources for Greensboro teenagers this summer

Two new support groups are being offered this month in Greensboro to help teenagers and young adults navigate their mental health

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The stresses of the COVID pandemic impacted people of all ages. Mental health became the focus as several people struggle with anxiety and depression longterm.

Starting this month, there's free help available in Greensboro geared towards teenagers and young adults for a crucial reason.

"Suicide rates are up, the domestic violence rate is up, substance abuse rates shot up, and suicide in particular among our teens is rising. Suicide among teenagers and young adults in the 15 to 24-year-old range is now the second leading cause of death in our country," said Dr. Kelly Graves, the co-founder and executive director of the Kellin Foundation.

The Greensboro-based mental health counseling service has several free summer programs for teenagers. The "Artful Minds" group is for teens ages 13 to 18. The program promotes coping skills through art and conversations about personal wellness through August 23.

There's also the "Roots of Resilience" support group for high school students ages 14 to 18. These peer groups give teenagers a safe place to talk about relationships, stress, and identity in a group setting.

Not only are these services free, but Dr. Graves says they're available when mental health resources are in high demand but in short supply.

"Right now, one of the stressors is access to services. There's such high demand. There are wait lists for mental health services and even primary care services. There is such demand that it has created wait lists, and people are having trouble getting into the services they need," Graves said.

The Kellin Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Guilford County, was established in 2013 to strengthen resilience among children, families, adults, and communities through trauma-informed behavioral health services focusing on prevention, treatment, and healing.