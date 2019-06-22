GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fashion Week (GSOFW) will hold a "Summer Edition" fashion show on Saturday at Revolution Mill.

It is an annual showcase of the glamour, style, and talent present across the state of North Carolina.

GSOFW Creators Witneigh Davis and Giovanni Ramadani introduced the fashion show to give local models, hairstylists, make-up artists, and clothing designers an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the realm of fashion.

GSOFW's Summer Edition acts as an electric introduction for the finale Fall Fashion Show in September.

During the Summer Edition, models will walk the runway showcasing swimwear, resort wear, and summer fashions.

The fashion show will also introduce GSOFW's Emerging Designers, College Designers, and Boutiques.

Before the show begins, guests will be able to enjoy a reception filled with fashionable pop-up shops, cocktails, food, and live mannequin models.

The fashion show will conclude with an exclusive patio after party featuring a live Dj and laser lighting show.

If you plan on attending the GSOFW's Summer Edition, please note the dress code will be enforced for cocktail attire.

GSOFW Summer Edition:

Reception 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Runway Show 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

After Party 8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about GSOFW, click here.