Greensboro Urban Ministry fights child hunger one meal at a time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunger is a growing problem nationwide. According to Feeding America, more than 54-million people in the U.S., including 18-million children, may experience food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America produced an interactive map of the 2020 Projected Child Food Insecurity Rate nationwide. In Guilford County, this year's projected child food insecurity rate is 28-percent compared to 19-percent back in 2018. The latest data also shows hunger is on the rise due to an increase in unemployment and poverty amid the coronavirus crisis.

As students head back to school remotely, Greensboro Urban Ministry is ensuring no child misses a meal. Since 1967, the nonprofit has been providing the tools and resources needed to help families recover from life's unexpected challenges. That includes food, financial, housing, and employment assistance.

During these uncertain times, Greensboro Urban Ministry is stepping up to the plate to provide grab-and-go meals for all children, women, and men. The Potter’s House Community Kitchen is serving breakfast and lunch to-go each day. Lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"The numbers are going up and the percentages are shifting as far as children dealing with food insecurity,” said Myron Wilkins, CEO and President of Greensboro Urban Ministry. “They are families who are walking a new path. They've never been in this situation and they're needing help maybe for the first time.”

Greensboro Urban Ministry is also offering free groceries to families in need. The Emergency Assistance Food Pantry is open 4 days a week. That includes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families in need can get groceries twice per month.

"People can come and get meals to-go, both at breakfast and lunch time,” said Wilkins. “In addition, if families need groceries, they can come two times a month. But, if there are unique needs for families, we will talk with them and do whatever we can to get as much food as folks need, so they can feed their families.”

The public is also encouraged to get involved in the fight against hunger by making a financial donation to Greensboro Urban Ministry, if possible. People can also donate non-perishable food items to the food pantry.

Donation hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To drop off donations, go to the Food Pantry loading dock located at 1002 S. Eugene Street in Greensboro. Please select one or more canned or non-perishable food items, such as:

Protein Sources: Tuna, Salmon, etc., Beef Stew, Spam, Corned Beef, Peanut Butter, 18 oz.

Tuna, Salmon, etc., Beef Stew, Spam, Corned Beef, Peanut Butter, 18 oz. Vegetables: Greens, e.g. Turnip, Mixed Vegetables, Peas (green), Tomatoes, Corn, Green Beans

Greens, e.g. Turnip, Mixed Vegetables, Peas (green), Tomatoes, Corn, Green Beans Fruits: Peaches, Pears, Fruit Cocktail, Applesauce

Peaches, Pears, Fruit Cocktail, Applesauce Other Items: Soups, Sugar, 2 lbs., Dry milk, Oatmeal, 18 oz., Macaroni & cheese, Bags of dry beans, Rice, 1 lb. or larger bags

Soups, Sugar, 2 lbs., Dry milk, Oatmeal, 18 oz., Macaroni & cheese, Bags of dry beans, Rice, 1 lb. or larger bags Infant and Baby Care: Diapers, all sizes, Formula, Baby food

Diapers, all sizes, Formula, Baby food Dietary Supplements: Ensure

Ensure Please Note: No glass containers or open packages