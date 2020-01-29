GREENSBORO, N.C. — With over 120 schools in Guilford County, parents and students have a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the right school. From weighing the right environment, the right amenities, and the right opportunities for their child, the choice can feel complex.

That's why Guilford County Schools is hosting a Choice Showcase. Students and parents will get the opportunity to see the different magnet and choice options the district has to offer.

Volunteers on site will help you register right then, or answer any questions you may have on everything from education style to extracurricular programs and funding.

The GCS Choice Showcase is Wednesday, February 5, 2020. It's from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Both the event and parking are free.